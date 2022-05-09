Former Kohl's executive looks at history, potential future of major retailer

Courtesy of Jeff Rusinow / Former Kohl's executive Jeff Rusinow

This week could be another major chapter in the 60-year history of Kohl's department stores. At a meeting on Wednesday, shareholders are expected to vote on whether to approve a board of directors endorsed by the Menomonee Falls-based retailer or directors backed by an activist investor company.

It comes as there are ongoing headlines about several firms reportedly being interested in buying Kohl's, which employs about 4,000 people locally.

Former Kohl's executive Jeff Rusinow is author of the book The Rise and Stall of Kohl's Department Stores. He told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach there have been other major changes in the company over the years, including back in the early 1970s after the founding Kohl family sold the stores to British American Tobacco-U.S.

