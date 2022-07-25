© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
There's never a shortage of political news in Wisconsin, from the governor's office to the Legislature to the state's elected officials in Washington, DC. Join WUWM's Marti Mikkelson and Wispolitics.com editor JR Ross each week as they highlight and provide context to the latest developments.

Capitol Notes: GOP Frontrunners in primary for Wisconsin governor tough in TV ads, tame in debate

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maayan Silver
Published July 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT
In two weeks, voters will decide which Republican candidate will challenge incumbent Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. With his veto pen, Evers has often served as the lone obstacle for Republicans, who control the legislature, from enacting a good chunk of their agenda, from voting laws to guns to prohibiting mask requirements in schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three candidates met the criteria to debate in a TMJ4-Marquette University event Sunday night.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of WisPolitics.com speaks to WUWM’s Maayan Silver about the effectiveness of the debate and status of the two frontrunners, Rebecca Kleefisch, former lieutenant governor under then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Tim Michels, who runs a Wisconsin construction business.

Ross also gets into “the Trump effect” in this race as the former President, who is being investigated criminally and congressionally for his role in the Jan. 6, 2022 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, has endorsed Michels.

Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
