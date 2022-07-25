Capitol Notes: GOP Frontrunners in primary for Wisconsin governor tough in TV ads, tame in debate

In two weeks, voters will decide which Republican candidate will challenge incumbent Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. With his veto pen, Evers has often served as the lone obstacle for Republicans, who control the legislature, from enacting a good chunk of their agenda, from voting laws to guns to prohibiting mask requirements in schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three candidates met the criteria to debate in a TMJ4-Marquette University event Sunday night.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of WisPolitics.com speaks to WUWM’s Maayan Silver about the effectiveness of the debate and status of the two frontrunners, Rebecca Kleefisch, former lieutenant governor under then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Tim Michels, who runs a Wisconsin construction business.

Ross also gets into “the Trump effect” in this race as the former President, who is being investigated criminally and congressionally for his role in the Jan. 6, 2022 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, has endorsed Michels.

