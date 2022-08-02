Sabor takes on longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State La Follette in Democratic primary challenge

Voters in the August 9 Democratic Wisconsin primary have a choice as to who they want to serve as secretary of state. The contest comes as Republicans are hoping to take over the office in the November election, and give the position more power over future elections.

The incumbent in the Democratic primary is Doug La Follette, who has been secretary of state since 1983 and for four years in the 1970s.

Alexia Sabor is challenging La Follette. She chairs the Democratic Party of Dane County.

Sabor told the party's state convention this summer that she would bring new energy to the job. "Well, I'm going to use this seat as a bully pulpit in defense of our democracy. I'm going to push back on attempts to infringe on voters rights. I'm going to push back on attempts to undermine our election integrity. I'm going to push back on attacks on election officials in Wisconsin, who are coming under fire for simply trying to do their job under Wisconsin law," she said.

Sabor says in Dane County, she has built a network of neighborhood action teams, reached out to rural areas and boosted voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election.

La Follette told the state convention that he's best positioned to win in November. "If you have any doubts, check my record. I've been elected many times, with more votes than the other Democrats [in other races on the ballot.] And, even when Governor [Scott] Walker, [a Republican,] was elected twice [in 2010 and 2014,] I was elected secretary of state," he said.

Three people are running in the GOP primary for secretary of state — Amy Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka.

The Libertarian and Green parties will also have candidates running for the office in November.

