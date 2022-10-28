Milwaukee VA hosts its inaugural community medication 'Take Back Day' event Saturday

Milwaukee's VA Medical Center is preparing for more than its usual bustle of caring for veterans from throughout the region Saturday. It's one of three Wisconsin facilities and among 4,000 nationwide hosting the VA's first-ever community medication Take Back Day.

Milwaukee VA police chief Marty Runge wants the public to know everyone is invited to participate.

“How critical that is to get those prescription drugs out of the household. That puts the household safe, limits the diversion across the country. And that’s the critical thing – too many overdoses, too many situations especially when it comes to medications,” Runge says.

The take back site is 5000 West National Ave this Saturday, Oct. 29, between 10 am and 2 pm.

Susan Bence / WUWM Officers will stand ready to distribute pre-stamped envelopes for community members Saturday between 10 am and 2 pm.

"You'll see the Clement J. Zablocki sign. What I always say is that there is a big USA flag right there. If you follow that, they'll drive right up here; we'll have some police officers here, and we're going to issue out envelopes, and all they have to do is take those medications, put 'em in the envelope, go to their local post office, drop it in there," Runge says.

There’s another option, people can park and drop medications in a secure box just inside the Zablocki medical center.

Runge considers the new program one way to better ensure the health and safety of veterans, their families and the broader community, but says it also benefits the environment.

Tossing unused medicine in the trash, or flushing down the toilet harms waterways, wildlife and in our region’s case, Lake Michigan—the source of our drinking water.

“I remember years ago that seemed the simplest thing and nobody put any thought to it and today everything we can do to keep our environment safe is important,” Runge says.

Runge says participating VAs will host the next Take Back Day next April.

In the meantime, the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration’s website lists year-round collection sites around the country.

Susan Bence / WUWM Historic soldiers home on the VA campus