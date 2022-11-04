Milwaukee residents turn out to object We Energies proposed rate increase

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is about to decide whether We Energies can charge its customers higher rates in the coming year.

If approved, residential rates would increase by 13%.

We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway says the increase is needed because the utility is making significant investments in clean energy.

"A number of the projects, to the tune of maybe hundreds of millions of dollars if not more, have been approved already. That’s how it works in Wisconsin, the projects are approved, the amounts are approved, it just goes into rates. That’s what’s driving it. The other big thing (is) a proposed $700 million 10-year investment in hardening the grid, bearing lines, including, by the way, targeting the 12 lowest income zip codes in the city of Milwaukee," Conway adds, "and for all of (the) customers in Wisconsin, the bottom line is that next year their bills will be below the national average."

Susan Bence / WUWM Brittney Taylor says her family lives paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford to pay more for electricity.

Brittney Taylor is not happy about We Energies' proposal.

The mother and resident of Milwaukee’s Metcalfe Park neighborhood says she and her kids are living paycheck to paycheck.

Taylor was among the more than 100 people who attended a public hearing hosted by the Public Service Commission Thursday.

Susan Bence / WUWM Melodie McCurtis lives and works in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park neighborhood.

"I have two small children that I have to fight to take care of everyday. I am attempting to keep my lights on. (We Energies) just sent me a disconnection notice that I had to choose between paying my rent and paying them. And my children don’t deserve that. It is not fair to our children, it it not fair to our elders, it is not fair to any of us," Taylor says.

Fellow Metcalfe Park resident Melodie McCurtis says the idea of paying more for electricity is untenable.

"There’s a lot of landlords. As a renter, they’re not energy-efficient homes, they don’t have energy efficient windows and different things like that. So my bill for a three-bedroom is $200 in the summertime and it shoots up to $350 in winter. So I’m choosing — do I want to pay my rent and pay for my day care fees, or do I want to pay my light and my heat," McCurtis says.

Susan Bence / WUWM James Buchin says most shareholders are retirees and rely on their investment to augment Social Security and other income.

James Buchen spoke out on behalf of We Energies stakeholders. Buchen, who is executive director of Wisconsin Utility Investors, says most members are retirees of modest means who rely on their utility stock to supplement Social Security and other income. He thinks We Energies' plan is fair for all.

"In conclusion, the settlement agreement strikes the proper balance between consumer and shareholder interests, fairly and competitively compensating investors for the use of their capital. Therefore, we urge the commission to approve them as presented," Buchin says.

PSC commissioner Tyler Huebner (second from left) and chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq (second from right) were present at Thursday's public hearing.

Two of the three public service commissioners attended Thursday’s hearing, listening and taking notes. The commission’s mission is to ensure safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible utility services.

Susan Bence / WUWM Michael Kumba, who works with homeless families, predicts increased homeless and poverty if the PSC approves We Energies' requested rate increase.

In Michael Komba’s mind, the commission’s decision on We Energies’ request is clear.

Komba has worked with homeless families in Milwaukee for more than two decades.

"I can tell you with 100% certainty that if this increase goes through, homelessness will increase, poverty will increase, the number of kids who go to school feeling horrible will increase because they can’t put a fan in their window to cool off the house in the summertime. They’ll go to school maybe not having enough food, because We Energies is raising their rates. This is the reality of what’s happening," Komba says.

We Energies customers have until November 7 to weigh in on the proposal.