U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders travels across Wisconsin, promoting Democrats in Tuesday's election

Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging Wisconsin residents to back Democrat Mandela Barnes in the Nov. 8 U.S. Senate election against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson.

The veteran lawmaker and former presidential candidate spoke Friday in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison, and is scheduled to speak Saturday in Oshkosh. Sanders is on a get out the vote tour aimed at younger voters, backed by groups like NextGen America, MoveOn.org, and the Working Families Party.

In Madison, Sanders said, "This is not about Bernie. It's about you, and it's about getting Mandela Barnes into the U.S. Senate. And, you can make that happen!"

Sanders also discussed Johnson: "I know Ron Johnson. I'm chairman of the (Senate) Budget Committee. He's on that committee, and I don't dislike him personally. But his political views are unbelievable!"

Sanders said Johnson has favored tax cuts for the wealthy, opposes raising the federal minimum wage, and risks major cuts to Social Security and Medicare, by promoting annual reviews of the spending for those programs.

Johnson has repeatedly said he wants a closer look at the two programs, to "save" them for the long term.

A Johnson campaign spokesperson said Friday that "Mandela Barnes would just be another vote for Bernie Sanders' Socialist agenda that increases inflation and reckless spending, raises taxes, and makes our communities less safe by defunding the police."

Sanders did not mention police funding during speeches in Madison and Eau Claire. He defended Congressional efforts to financially support individuals and small businesses during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and partly blamed inflation on corporate greed, including at oil companies.

Sanders is a registered as an Independent, but caucuses with Senate Democrats, and is considered part of the 50-50 tie in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans, a tie that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris can break by voting.

In Eau Claire, Sanders said, "I'm not here to tell you that the Democratic Party is doing all of the right things, doing what they should be doing to address the crisis facing working families. They're not." He continued: "But what I am here to tell you is that we need fundamental reform of the Democratic Party and you have got to be part of that. And I am here to tell you the choices are quite clear — that while the Democrats are not doing everything I would like them to, trust me, they are a million times better than what the Republicans would bring you.''

Sanders also asked the crowds to vote for incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Republican Tim Michels is challenging Evers in the race for governor.

Polling indicates both major contests are close, prompting a flurry of campaign stops and get out the vote efforts between now and Tuesday evening.

