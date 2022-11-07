Barnes, Johnson, Evers and Michels make final case for votes in Wisconsin elections

The candidates in Tuesday's election contests in Wisconsin were very busy Monday, reaching out to potential supporters.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes met with Master Lock workers on the north side of Milwaukee. Then he went to Glendale to thank volunteers who were about to do get out the vote work for him.

Barnes said Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson “lives in oblivion — a man who is so self-centered and arrogant that he doesn’t take in the concerns people have, whether it's retirement security, whether it's access to health care and the right to make our own decisions, or even issues like climate change that have been consistently ignored."

Barnes also campaigned Monday in Green Bay, Madison and Waunakee.

Johnson began his campaign day in Stevens Point, then made several stops with former South Carolina Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Former South Carolina Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley stumped in Waukesha Monday afternoon for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

In Waukesha, Haley said Johnson fights for good fiscal policy, for police funding. and for military strength. “And I am telling you, he's a fighter on anything wrong with Washington, and he hasn't lost it. He's only been more energized and we need him again. Because he's one of the good normal ones," Haley told the crowd.

In his remarks, Johnson mainly criticized Barnes and President Joe Biden.

Asked about Haley campaigning for Johnson, Barnes said Haley likely thanked the senator for not opposing the Oshkosh Corporation's decision to build a new fleet of postal trucks in South Carolina. United Auto Workers leaders in Oshkosh have sharply criticized the company's plan.

The two candidates for Wisconsin governor also had a busy campaign day.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Gov. Tony Evers spoke Monday afternoon at a campaign office at 84th and Lisbon in Milwaukee.

In Milwaukee, incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers predicted he will win what pollsters say is a close contest.

"We are going to win. When people vote, that's when we win. Things look good," Evers said.

But Evers also criticized his Republican opponent Tim Michels, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. “He's tied at the hip to Donald Trump, and guess what? Donald Trump's going to run for president again. We have to separate Tim Michels from this," Evers said.