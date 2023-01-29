© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Business Plan Contest hopes to help start-up entrepreneurs, as Wisconsin tech sector grows

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published January 29, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST
Still, Tom LSC high-rez 2.jpg
Photographer: WOLFGANG HOFFMANN
/
Wisconsin Technology Council
Tom Still, President of the Wisconsin Technology Council

The Governor's Annual Business Plan Contest tries to help start-up entrepreneurs in technology connect with mentors and possible sources of money.

The deadline for entering this year's contest is coming up fast—Tuesday night, January 31st. The Wisconsin Technology Council, official advisors to the Governor and legislature on science and tech issues, runs the contest.

Council President Tom Still says the tech sector in the state has its challenges, but continues to grow. Still told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that what's defined as a technology job, is changing.

The deadline for entering the Governor's Annual Business Plan Contest is Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11:59pm.

