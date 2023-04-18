'Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory' opens this year's Milwaukee Film Festival

Brian and Randi Johnson run a small business from their humble home in Eau Claire, Wis. and that business is making prosthetic nipples.

When Randi was diagnosed with breast cancer, her husband Brian started to look for solutions to boost her morale following a unilateral mastectomy. Unsatisfied with the offerings available, Brian harnessed his ability to invent and tinker to fashion custom nipples for his wife. This led to the launching of a secret nipple business that helps people worldwide, all while their five children and larger community remained unaware.

Justin Johnson, also known as Justinsuperstar, is the oldest child, and once he found out about his parent’s business, he decided to make a documentary about their story.

Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory is making its world premiere this Thursday night opening the Milwaukee Film Festival.

Justinsuperstar says the film isn't just about the story of a conservative Christian couple dealing with starting a nipple prosthetic business. It also chronicles the way his parents demonstrate their love for one another.

"It's just amazing that my parents have this willingness to work with each other that I think is just a testament to their love. And it's been amazing to see how that testament to their love has been able to help thousands of other people. I think [that] is really the key of this," he says.

However, Justinsuperstar admits that he wasn't always this close to his parents or family. In fact, he says the making of this documentary cemented his decision to be a bigger part of his family's life and even move back to the Midwest.

"I honestly think everyone should make a documentary about their parents because they're a non-renewable resource ... And this whole process of making the film I know was very transformative for me," he says.