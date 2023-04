Spring has finally arrived here in Wisconsin. But no matter the weather, the night skies in spring are there for us to explore. Lake Effect astronomy contributor and director of UW-Milwaukee’s Manfred Olson Planetarium, Jean Creighton, tells us about the astronomy and mythology behind the constellations you can see in spring.

The planetarium's live Spring Stars show is on Friday the 21st and on April 28th. Find the details here.