Need affordable internet and meet income limits? A Milwaukee event may help

We’ll start with this, we use the internet for so many things in our day to day lives. But accessing it can be a burden for low income people.

The goal of the federal Affordable Connectivity Program or ACP is to bring down the cost of faster internet service and improve accessibility.

A California-based group called Everyone On is promoting sign-up for the $14 B program, which is funded by the 2021 Infrastructure Law. Norma Fernandez is the CEO of Everyone On. She'll be in Milwaukee May 18, 2023 at an enrollment event for ACP. Fernandez tells WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach why her group is focusing on the city.

The event will be at Walnut Way Conservation Corp., 2240 N. 17th St., Milwaukee, WI 53205