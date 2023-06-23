U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm talks to WUWM about the national switch to cleaner energy

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Milwaukee a few days ago to promote the Biden Administration's goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net zero carbon pollution by 2050.

Among her stops, an electrical workers training center in Wauwatosa, where she announced Wisconsin will receive $10 million to help build a more resilient electric power grid in the state.

After that event, Granholm, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) chatted with WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach about the big national shift to clean energy. Chuck asked Secretary Granholm to define a "more resilient grid."

While in the Milwaukee area, Granholm also visited the near west side campus of the Forest County Potawatomi to hear about tribal efforts to generate clean energy and make buildings more energy efficient. Granholm's last stop was the home of a couple in Greenfield, where weatherization measures have been put in place.