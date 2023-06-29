Republican senators launch late-night effort to control status of top Wisconsin election official

Republican Wisconsin State Senators took a late-night step Wednesday night to try to take control of whether Meagan Wolfe will stay on as Wisconsin's Elections Administrator. Her current term ends in a few days.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) offered a surprise resolution that sends the potential nomination of Wolfe to a Republican-controlled Senate committee, which will hold a public hearing on Wolfe's job performance and then make a recommendation to the full Senate.

Tuesday, the six members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) expressed support for Wolfe. But the three Democratic appointees on the panel refused to take part in a vote on her status, arguing a State Supreme Court ruling involving a then-DNR Board member means appointed public officials can stay in their jobs unless removed.

Former President Donald Trump and other conservatives falsely claim Wolfe and others mishandled the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. Recounts and court rulings have supported President Joe Biden's victory in the state.

But LeMahieu contends there is still widespread concern with state elections.

"Wisconsinites across the state, and from both parties, have loudly and consistently expressed their discontent with the election processes, both in Wisconsin and nationally. Our constituents deserve and demand consistency and certainty in the administration of our elections. The Commission's antics of repeatedly withholding administrators from the Senate confirmation process will further diminish faith in our elections," LeMahieu read from a document.

Due to parliamentary rules, a debate was not allowed on the GOP's resolution, and the Senate passed it 22-11 on a party-line vote. No date was announced for the committee hearing.

When LeMahieu first announced the resolution, he only wanted to give other senators nine minutes to review it. Minority Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) objected, saying LeMahieu ignored a custom of legislative leaders giving each other a longer heads up.

"This is a complete and unexpected curve ball. And, I think lacks collegiality, and is lower than this body deserves," Agard said to other lawmakers.

Republicans eventually agreed to a half hour recess, before voting on the resolution that will likely put Wisconsin back in the national election spotlight and could trigger a lawsuit if Wolfe isn't kept as Elections Administrator.

Editor’s note: A portion of the audio is from WisconsinEye.

