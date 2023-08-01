Volunteer ombudsmen visit Wisconsin nursing homes to help residents advocates for themselves

Wisconsin’s Board on Aging and Long Term Care advocates for people in long term care facilities, informs residents of their rights and educates the public at large about health care options and how to navigate these systems.

The board also runs the Volunteer Ombudsman Program, a program that aims to assure the dignity and self-determination for those in long term care. Volunteer ombudsmen visit nursing homes throughout Wisconsin to observe, listen, advocate, and often act as the first line of defense for residents.

Volunteer coordinator Sheryl Meyer and Todd Elmer, who’s been a volunteer for over a decade, say the opportunity to continually make a difference is rewarding.

"Our tagline is changing people's lives — one day at a time, one visit at a time," Meyer explains.

"The Ombudsman Program," she continues, "is our main program and we have paid staff that are regional ombudsman and they answer calls and concerns that come into our 800 line and from there, they might give a call back or make a visit, depending on the need of the individual. ... Our volunteers visit weekly and have an opportunity to develop relationships and trust with the residents of the home and help to maintain a visual and regular presence for the residents."

A former social worker, Elmer became intrigued by the opportunity to become a volunteer after reading about it in an AARP magazine. The role of the volunteer is to provide patients with information about resources so that they can advocate for themselves and their own care.

"I think a desire to work with people is, is singularly, you know, a critical factor [in volunteering]. It requires you to really enjoy talking with people and to spend a little bit of time getting to know them and to value those interactions," says Elmer. "I only hope that I've been able to give back as much as I've gotten from people as I've gotten."

For Meyer, having dedicated volunteers like Elmer make a make difference. "Our volunteers are absolutely amazing people and really want to make a difference in people's lives. It's not easy to keep making visits into a facility and addressing similar concerns on a repetitive nature, but our dedicated volunteers stick to it and and we do see changes. ... I feel super fortunate to do the work that I do to help guide these folks in their advocacy and support them and what they're doing. It's an amazing job."