Promise of federal dollars could help bring Milwaukee climate and equity plan to life

With Jones Island as a backdrop and Lake Michigan to the east, a gooey cake decorated with the words “Happy Anniversary IRA” sat atop a table in the shadow of Milwaukee’s Pierhead Lighthouse late Tuesday morning.

Susan Bence / WUWM Tuesday's press event concluded with cutting into this cake.

It was in celebration of the federal government’s Inflation Reduction Act.

At the event, Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the IRA is going to help bring Milwaukee’s newly enacted climate and equity plan come to life.

“Already, our Environmental Collaboration Office has applied for $15 million in community electric vehicle charging infrastructure and also $40 million to support tree planting and forestry funding, to support commercial building energy efficient projects and environmental justice grants and so, so much more,” Johnson said.

Susan Bence / WUWM Celebration was in the air as elected officials, community leaders and environmental advocates anticipate the fruits of the Inflation Reduction Act and other federal dollars fueling Milwaukee climate and equity programs.

Joe Fitzgerald with Milwaukee Water Commons was also at the celebration. The Milwaukee Water Commons is part of a network of local organizations collaborating on climate and equity initiatives. That includes a campaign to increase neighborhood tree canopies while connecting residents with related career opportunities.

“So to be here with this momentum of the programs that the mayor is talking about — and we’ll also be investing in having spaces by the water that folks can come to no matter where you live in the city, no matter what your identity is, that you feel connected to the waterfront that is so much an identity of the city we live in,” Fitzgerald said.

But it’s not just IRA funding that will help the city improve access to and quality of area waterways for humans and other species.

Aaron Zelekse, environment director with Harbor District, Inc., said Milwaukee stands to tap into multiple federal funding sources. “We have plans, we have already networks of groups working together on big picture goals. We're well positioned to have a great impact — not just to get money, but to do really great things,” Zeleske said.

For instance, Zelekse described a $450,000 project that combines coastal resilience and ecology. "Focusing on the southern portion of breakwater that’s behind me and stretches to the south. The vision would look like a series of barrier islands, building habitat for fish and aquatic life below the waterline and habitat for migratory birds above, while also better shielding Jones Island from severe storms."

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation funded the barrier’s design.

If the city remains true to its mission to improve racial and economic equity — and IRA and other funding are secured — projects throughout Milwaukee’s waters should create jobs and ultimately spaces the entire community can enjoy.