Laser shows — now playing at UWM's Manfred Olson Planetarium

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Rob Larry
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:45 PM CDT
Full house for the Michael Jackson Laser Show, March 8, 2024.
Courtesy of Autumn Carroll
/
Manfred Olson Planetarium
Full house for the Michael Jackson laser show on March 8, 2024.

The Manfred Olson Planetarium hosts many programs throughout the year to take people on different journeys through the cosmos. Fridays in March, they’re trying something a little different — laser shows.

Instead of the typical laser pointer you might imagine pointing at a constellation, these new laser shows are projected onto the planetarium dome and are choreographed to space-themed music.

UW-Milwaukee students and Manfred Olson Planetarium staffers, Ashley Harrison and Autumn Carroll, explain more.

