Laser shows — now playing at UWM's Manfred Olson Planetarium
The Manfred Olson Planetarium hosts many programs throughout the year to take people on different journeys through the cosmos. Fridays in March, they’re trying something a little different — laser shows.
Instead of the typical laser pointer you might imagine pointing at a constellation, these new laser shows are projected onto the planetarium dome and are choreographed to space-themed music.
UW-Milwaukee students and Manfred Olson Planetarium staffers, Ashley Harrison and Autumn Carroll, explain more.