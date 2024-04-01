© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
From the lab of Shakhashiri, Wisconsin scientist muses on the election, the elements and the arts

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published April 1, 2024 at 11:43 AM CDT
Bassam Shakhashiri (right) and lab assistant.
Courtesy Bassam Shakhashiri and UW-Madison
Bassam Shakhashiri (right) and lab assistant.

Bassam Shakhashiri is an emeritus professor of Chemistry at UW-Madison, well known for his public presentations on science. He’s also an expert on the Periodic Table of the Elements, as you may remember from a Lake Effect chat several years ago.

He’s big, too, on science and the arts, science literacy, and this year—science and politics.

Listen to WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach interview with Prof. Shakhashiri, which began with any updates in the Table of Elements.

Prof. Shakhashiri will be lecturing on The Joy of Science and the Arts on April 6 at UW-Madison. There is a free webcast of the event.
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
