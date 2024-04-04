Organizers of the inaugural Men of Color Summit at UW-Madison hope to create community on campus

A summit designed to create community for men of color at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be hosted on campus on April 6.

The Men of Color Summit's theme is Empowering Men of Color: Navigating the Path to Self-Actualization.

The summit is a student-led initiative that primarily centers the voices and experiences of men of color. The event’s organizers, Ibrahim Abubakar, Elliot Nardi and Driss Amara, hope to empower men to embrace their unique identities and thrive in their personal and professional lives through sharing experiences, knowledge and resources.

Ibrahim Abubakar Ibrahim Abubakar, Elliot Nardi and Driss Amara (from left to right) are the organizers of the Men of Color Summit.

All three are men of color, second year MBA students at UW-Madison’s School of Business and share a passion for creating space and resources for marginalized people.

This summit was specifically the brainchild of Abubakar. He drew from his life experiences with positive male role models — and wanting to pass that on.