WUWM: Race & Ethnicity Reporting
WUWM's Teran Powell reports on race and ethnicity in southeastern Wisconsin.

Organizers of the inaugural Men of Color Summit at UW-Madison hope to create community on campus

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:30 PM CDT
MADISON, WI, USA - JUNE 18, 2021 - Trademark School Banner on the campus of the University of Wisconsin.
Wolterke
/
Adobe Stock
MADISON, WI, USA - JUNE 18, 2021 - Trademark School Banner on the campus of the University of Wisconsin.

A summit designed to create community for men of color at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be hosted on campus on April 6.

The Men of Color Summit's theme is Empowering Men of Color: Navigating the Path to Self-Actualization.

The summit is a student-led initiative that primarily centers the voices and experiences of men of color. The event’s organizers, Ibrahim Abubakar, Elliot Nardi and Driss Amara, hope to empower men to embrace their unique identities and thrive in their personal and professional lives through sharing experiences, knowledge and resources.

(from left to right) Ibrahim Abubakar, Elliot Nardi and Driss Amara are the organizers of UW-Madison's Men of Color Summit.
Ibrahim Abubakar
Ibrahim Abubakar, Elliot Nardi and Driss Amara (from left to right) are the organizers of the Men of Color Summit.

All three are men of color, second year MBA students at UW-Madison’s School of Business and share a passion for creating space and resources for marginalized people.

This summit was specifically the brainchild of Abubakar. He drew from his life experiences with positive male role models — and wanting to pass that on.

Teran Powell
Teran is WUWM's race & ethnicity reporter.
