Versiti Blood Research Institute in Milwaukee plays a crucial role in sickle cell disease research

According to the CDC, about one in 13 African Americans are born with the genetic trait that can cause sickle cell disease. In Wisconsin approximately 85% of these patients live in the southeastern region.

Research into sickle dell disease is underway across the country, but some of the most important work is actually being done here in Milwaukee.

Dr. Prithu Sundd is a senior investigator at the Versiti Blood Research Institute working to find the root cause of the disease and how to prevent complications of the disorder that can often prove fatal for many patients.

Sundd explains that sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disease and is caused by a genetic mutation in the hemoglobin, which is the protein responsible for carrying oxygen in your blood and is mostly packed in your red blood cells. "So instead of being very soft squishy, they become needle-shaped and stiff, and they stop in your blood vessels, and it also causes organ damage," explains Sundd. The disease can also cause respiratory failure, stroke and cardiovascular complications.

Courtesy of the Versiti Blood Research Institute Dr. Prithu Sundd

Sundd notes that someone can have the trait of sickle cell disease and not be impacted by its symptoms. However, for someone to become symptomatic, they must receive the mutation from both of their parents. Symptoms can be seen as early as three months after birth and can immediately begin impacting the body's organs.

On top of the medical challenges, socioeconomic challenges impact the Milwaukee area. "Milwaukee is one of the most segregated cities, and patients who belong to a population that is not economically as strong and don't have the best access [to medical care]," says Sund. "And second, they belong to a community which has been underserved. So, they have hesitation to approach healthcare and many of them don't trust the healthcare system because of their experiences in the past."

That's where the Versiti Blood Research Institute strives to make a difference. Sundd and the research team hope to develop a method to help patients manage symptoms without the need for hospitalization, which would assist with the financial burdens. But what the team needs is blood donations.

Sundd says, "Blood donation will help create new therapies for sickle cell patients. Also, blood donation from non-sickle healthy humans of [the] African American community is important because that's the blood which is most appropriate to be used for transfusion therapy for these patients."