What’s your spark bird? WUWM wants to hear from you!

Hi! This is Xcaret Nuñez, and I’m a producer for Lake Effect over at 89.7 WUWM, Milwaukee's NPR.

I’m collecting stories from Wisconsin birders about their spark birds — the bird(s) that helped spark one’s interest in birding.

I want to know — Where were you when you first spotted the bird that got you hooked on birding? Why did this bird catch your eye or ear? What did you think or feel in that moment?

I’ll be including these stories in the June episode of Chirp Chat, a monthly series on Lake Effect where Wisconsin birders join me to talk about a variety of bird topics.

Email me a voice memo by of you sharing the moment you discovered your spark bird by Monday, June 10, and your recording may be used on air or online.

You can participate by sending a voice memo directly to me at nunezx@uwm.edu. If you don’t have a smartphone, email me and tell me about your spark bird.

What to say:



Introduce yourself and the city/town you live in.

What’s your spark bird? Describe it.

Then, describe the moment you first discovered the bird.

Finally, tell me what the bird means to you.

Thank you, I look forward to hearing from you!