'The goal is always how do we serve underserved Milwaukee:' Heal the Hood founder Ajamou Butler

Heal the hearts. Heal the homes. Heal the hoods. That’s the mantra of Heal the Hood, an annual event that brings the Milwaukee community together for a block party and resource fair.

Heal the Hood is where you can get live entertainment, free food, fellowship, and resources related to housing, jobs, health and so much more.

This year, Heal the Hood is celebrating 12 years of service to the community and founder, Ajamou Butler, says this year feels magical.

Butler spoke with WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell about how Heal the Hood came to be what it is today.