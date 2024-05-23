© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUWM: Race & Ethnicity Reporting
WUWM's Teran Powell reports on race and ethnicity in southeastern Wisconsin.

'The goal is always how do we serve underserved Milwaukee:' Heal the Hood founder Ajamou Butler

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published May 23, 2024 at 1:45 PM CDT
Crowds from the 10th Annual Heal the Hood Block Party & Resource Fair.
Teran Powell
/
WUWM
Crowds from the 10th Annual Heal the Hood Block Party & Resource Fair.

Heal the hearts. Heal the homes. Heal the hoods. That’s the mantra of Heal the Hood, an annual event that brings the Milwaukee community together for a block party and resource fair.

Heal the Hood is where you can get live entertainment, free food, fellowship, and resources related to housing, jobs, health and so much more.

This year, Heal the Hood is celebrating 12 years of service to the community and founder, Ajamou Butler, says this year feels magical.

Butler spoke with WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell about how Heal the Hood came to be what it is today.
Tags
WUWMWUWM NewsWUWM race
Teran Powell
Teran is WUWM's race & ethnicity reporter.
See stories by Teran Powell
Related Content