Wisconsin Green Party fights Democrats trying to remove Greens' presidential candidate from ballot

The Green Party says its newly hired lawyer will be racing Friday to meet a State Supreme Court deadline issued Thursday for responding to a legal request by Democrats.

That request is for the court to knock Green's presidential candidate, Jill Stein, off the Wisconsin November election ballot. Political experts say the Democrats worry Stein could take away votes from the Democrats’ nominee, Kamala Harris, in her expected very tight contest against Republican Donald Trump.

Wisconsin Green's co-chair, Dr. Michael White, criticized the Democrats’ attempt and told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach that Stein offers a true alternative.

White is a semi-retired dermatologist from the La Crosse area who says he has also voted for many Democrats over the years.