Milwaukee to build 25 highly energy efficient homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods, thanks to grant

Mayor Cavalier Johnson says the city of Milwaukee will develop 25 homes that run on solar energy on vacant lots in three disadvantaged neighborhoods. That’s thanks to a newly announced $3.4 million grant from Communities Sparking Investments in Transformative Energy, a program of the U.S. Department of Energy.

Eric Shambarger leads the city’s Environmental Collaboration Office (ECO). He says the homes will be what’s called “net zero,” or generating as much energy as they consume, and besides the solar panels, feature energy-efficient design, construction and appliances.

At a Milwaukee news conference on Sept. 6, Shambarger announced that Habitat for Humanity will build the first two homes near 19th St. and North Ave.

He says he hopes other developers will follow.

“Ultimately, I’d like to have all private developers doing net-zero energy homes. But I think a lot of developers follow the lead of what Habitat for Humanity is doing. They’ve got a fantastic operation. So, I think that they’re the best partner to get these first couple homes built. We know they can get it done,” Shambarger says.

Chuck Quirmbach Wooden frames to be used in housing construction, at the Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity warehouse.

The news conference was held at a Habitat warehouse on N. Booth St. where some wall frames are being built for later use at the construction sites.

Shambarger says he hopes the first homes can be built next year.

