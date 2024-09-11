Trump's appeal in Wisconsin possibly explained: It's the economic inequalities, says researcher

John Austin, an economist who focuses on the Great Lakes region, recently wrote an opinion piece for The Hill about former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s appeal to Midwest voters.

Austin is a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Institute at Gettysburg College and the Brookings Institution. He's an affiliated faculty member with the Univ. of Michigan.

Austin says it comes down to economic inequalities. He joined WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach to explain why Trump appeals to those who feel left behind.