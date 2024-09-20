© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wisconsin Teamsters do what national board won't: Endorse Harris/Walz

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:26 PM CDT
This week, the national executive board of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) decided not to endorse a U.S. presidential candidate this year.

But regional Teamster councils representing 18,000 workers in Wisconsin went ahead and endorsed the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Bill Carroll is president of one of those councils, number 39, and is the principal officer of Teamsters Local 344 in Milwaukee.

Carroll explained to WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach how it was OK for the regional councils to make an endorsement. Carroll says besides truck drivers, the Teamsters represent bakery and soft drink workers, delivery service employees and many others.
