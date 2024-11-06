It's not a sure thing yet, but Democrats could flip the House

Republicans have officially flipped the Senate. But it's possible Democrats could flip the House.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro crunched the numbers, and says it looks like Democrats have a "better than even money chance" of picking up the House.

A party needs 218 seats for a majority. As of just before 2 p.m. Democrats have 160 and Republicans have 188.

"When I look at the 38 seats that we had that were Democratic-held, right now, Republicans are only leading in three of them where they were competing in," Montanaro says. "Of the Republican held seats there were about 33 that we're looking at, and Democrats are leading right now in 12."

That would give Democrats a net gain of nine seats, for a five-seat majority in the House. That's narrow but significant, especially with a potential Trump presidency and definite Republican-controlled Senate.

"Picking up the House, one of the chambers, for a party that's out of power is vitally important to blocking any kinds of legislation that the president might want to put through," he adds.

