© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daniel Dae Kim on what helps ground him as an actor and his new TV series, 'Butterfly'

By Jonaki Mehta,
Nadia LancyAilsa Chang
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:24 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to actor Daniel Dae Kim about his upbringing and training for action scenes in his new TV series, Butterfly.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Nadia Lancy
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang