In Trump country, attention turns to a competitive special election

In Tennessee, an open congressional seat long thought safe for Republicans has turned into an unexpected battleground. And no matter who wins, both major parties will be taking a close look at the results ahead of next year's midterms. Marianna Bacallao from member station WPLN has been out speaking with voters in these final hours before the polls close. She's with us now. Hi there, Marianna.

MARIANNA BACALLAO, BYLINE: Hi, Mary Louise.

KELLY: Hey. So a whole lot of people who have got eyes on this race. Set it up for us. Who's on the ballot?

BACALLAO: On the Republican side you have Matt Van Epps, a former state commissioner and combat veteran. He had early support from former Congressman Mark Green. That's who Van Epps is running to replace after his surprise retirement this summer. President Trump has been campaigning for him remotely in the short sprint to the general election today.

On the Democratic side you have Tennessee State Representative Aftyn Behn. Her signature proposal was a push to end the state's grocery tax, which is one of the highest in the nation at 4%. That was ultimately unsuccessful in the state House's Republican supermajority, but she's made it a cornerstone of her campaign.

KELLY: Now, this is a district that the GOP has held and held for decades. Why is there drama? Why's there so much national attention this year?

BACALLAO: Well, this race is just going to be much closer than in years past for a few reasons. Democratic wins last month make them feel like they have momentum on their side. And those wins happened in states that are definitely more purple than Tennessee is. But this is also a district that was redrawn a few years ago to include parts of Nashville, which is a Democratic stronghold. So far, Nashville's Democratic voting bloc hasn't threatened Republicans, but things are different this year. A lot of voters are dissatisfied with the economy under Trump, like Lisa Toney (ph) from Nashville. She says she voted for Behn because she's concerned about...

LISA TONEY: Tariffs, and also price of groceries and just living.

BACALLAO: But some Republican voters say the economy is fine, like Becky Browning (ph) from Cheatham County.

BECKY BROWNING: Some food prices are down. I can tell the difference. And I feel safe in this administration.

BACALLAO: Still, both parties are speaking to the issue. During the primary, Van Epps campaigned on supporting Trump's agenda. And for the general election, he's shifted his message to focus on the cost of living.

KELLY: So I'm talking to you now as we're counting down just the very final hours of this race. How are the candidates using these hours? What are they doing to make their last push?

BACALLAO: National figures from both parties have come down to Tennessee to campaign. AOC and Al Gore were here to campaign for Behn. Speaker Mike Johnson was in the district yesterday to talk up Van Epps and to slam his Democratic opponent. President Trump has held some events remotely. In a telephone rally last night he said that affordability is just a buzzword Democrats use to distract from the good things his administration has done.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: To them, it's just a con job. It's just a word.

BACALLAO: All of this attention is a big departure from previous races here in Tennessee.

KELLY: A departure - how so?

BACALLAO: Well, here, Republicans haven't had to do much campaigning beyond the primaries. Another departure is just how much money has been pumped into this race. FEC data shows outside groups have spent more than $6.5 million so far. With all of the money and attention, both parties will be watching the margins in a district Trump won by more than 20 points last year.

KELLY: That is Marianna Bacallao from member station WPLN in Nashville. Thank you.

BACALLAO: Thank you.

