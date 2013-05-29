The Stray Birds On Mountain Stage
The Stray Birds' members make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia College in Buckhannon.
The Stray Birds' members make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon. The trio, based in rural Lancaster Penn., features fiddlers Maya de Vitry and Oliver Craven, with Charles Muench on bass — and all three sing lead.
The band's own original songs include "My Brother's Hill," which Craven wrote for bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley. The Stray Birds' set also includes de Vitry's "Railroad Man," which was not heard in the radio broadcast. The group's self-titled debut came out last year.
Set List
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.