Arts & Culture

Hey Marseilles, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 27, 2013 at 11:43 AM CDT
Hey Marseilles performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

The Seattle septet Hey Marseilles makes some of the most good-natured chamber-pop music around, led by the unmistakably kind voice of Matt Bishop. Naturally, given the band's size, Hey Marseilles gets to make the most of a wide array of warm sounds, from cello and viola to horns and accordions, but those ingredients are all wisely wrapped around songwriting that exudes sweet, hooky sunshine.

Hey Marseilles just released its second album, Lines We Trace. Hear the band perform songs from that record — and its gorgeous 2008 debut, To Travels and Trunks — as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Friday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "To Travels & Trunks"

  • "Gasworks"

  • "Heart Beats"

  • "Dead Of Night"

  • "Elegy"

  • "Calabasas"

  • "From A Terrace"

  • "Bright Stars Burning"

  • "Rio"

