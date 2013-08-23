© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Kenny Barron On Piano Jazz

By Grant Jackson
Published August 23, 2013 at 12:30 PM CDT
Kenny Barron.
Kenny Barron is one of the most highly regarded players of his generation. Playing professionally since he was 15, Barron has worked with some of the jazz world's best, including Ella Fitzgerald, Joe Henderson and Roy Haynes. On this episode of Piano Jazz,he performs his original tune "Clouds" and pairs with host Marian McPartland for "How Deep Is The Ocean?"

Barron's latest album, Kenny Barron & The Brazilian Knights, celebrates the music of Brazil.

Originally recorded on June 16, 2003.

Grant Jackson