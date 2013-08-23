Kenny Barron On Piano Jazz

Kenny Barron is one of the most highly regarded players of his generation. Playing professionally since he was 15, Barron has worked with some of the jazz world's best, including Ella Fitzgerald, Joe Henderson and Roy Haynes. On this episode of Piano Jazz,he performs his original tune "Clouds" and pairs with host Marian McPartland for "How Deep Is The Ocean?"

Barron's latest album, Kenny Barron & The Brazilian Knights, celebrates the music of Brazil.

Originally recorded on June 16, 2003.

