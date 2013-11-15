© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jian Ghomeshi On World Cafe

Published November 15, 2013 at 2:24 PM CST
Jian Ghomeshi, host of the Canadian radio and TV show <em>Q</em>.
World Cafe's Sense of Place: Toronto series continues, as Jian Ghomeshi welcomes us to the set of his popular CBC radio and TV show, Q. The program covers arts and culture daily through in-depth interviews.

Ghomeshi has a unique perspective on Toronto's music scene, having been a member of Moxy Früvous, a politically satirical a cappella band from the '90s. In conversation with host David Dye, the Iranian-Canadian musician talks about how immigration has shaped Toronto as a city and as a music hub.

