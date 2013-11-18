KEXP Presents: London Grammar

For all the terrific live sessions Cheryl Waters witnesses in the KEXP live room, she's not often knocked speechless after a first song. Clearly, London Grammar has learned from the best: Thanks to the moody atmospherics of guitarist Dan Rothman and keyboardist Dot Major, as well as the soulfully smoky voice of Hannah Reid, the young U.K. trio has already attracted comparisons to Daughter, The xx and Florence Welch.

In the studio, the band's emotive power was undeniable. Starting with "Hey Now," one of the band's early hits, Reid, Rothman and Major collectively built each song into a slow burn, as if fanning smoldering embers. "Strong," a favorite among KEXP listeners, soars gloriously.

