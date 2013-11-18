© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

KEXP Presents: London Grammar

KEXP | By Jim Beckmann
Published November 18, 2013 at 10:10 AM CST

For all the terrific live sessions Cheryl Waters witnesses in the KEXP live room, she's not often knocked speechless after a first song. Clearly, London Grammar has learned from the best: Thanks to the moody atmospherics of guitarist Dan Rothman and keyboardist Dot Major, as well as the soulfully smoky voice of Hannah Reid, the young U.K. trio has already attracted comparisons to Daughter, The xx and Florence Welch.

In the studio, the band's emotive power was undeniable. Starting with "Hey Now," one of the band's early hits, Reid, Rothman and Major collectively built each song into a slow burn, as if fanning smoldering embers. "Strong," a favorite among KEXP listeners, soars gloriously.

Watch the full performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Jim Beckmann