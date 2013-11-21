Kanye West And ATCQ Ticket Giveaway Details

Madison Square Garden has figured large in hip-hop culture — from Run-D.M.C. packing out shows in the '80s, before rap reached mainstream status, to what we were told was Jay Z's storybook ending ten years ago. And it don't stop: this weekend the arena hosts two nights of Kanye West's Yeezus tour and the final performance of A Tribe Called Quest.

On Sunday night Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Jarobi and Microphone Check co-host Ali Shaheed Muhammad will take the stage one last time and leave it all on the Garden floor. We want you to be there.

Here's your chance to win two tickets to see Kanye West, A Tribe Called Quest and more when the Yeezus tour pulls into Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, November 24th. Follow the giveaway details below:

1. Follow or like @NPRHipHop on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook and tweet or post this:

Follow @NPRHipHop for a chance to get tickets to see Kanye West & #ATCQ at MSG 11/24/13 #npryeezus http://n.pr/17NPS4h.

2. You must use the #npryeezus hashtag when posting on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

3. Leave a comment on this post telling us your favorite song by both A Tribe Called Quest and Kanye West.

We will announce the winner on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on the @NPRHipHop Twitter account. Good luck!

