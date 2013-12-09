World Cafe Next: Dott

This week's pick forWorld Cafe: Next is Dott, a young quartet from Galway, Ireland. The music on the band's debut album, Swoon, calls upon the sounds of garage-pop, with chugging, jangly guitars out front and the vocals of Anna McCarthy on top.

Sometimes, the other two women of Dott, Laura Finnegan and Miriam Donahue, will chime in on the harmonies, while Tony Higgins makes his presence known on the drums. Hear two tracks from the glowing and infectious Swoon when you download this week's podcast.

