Arts & Culture

Hassan Hakmoun: globalFEST 2014

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published January 16, 2014 at 6:00 AM CST
1 of 4  — Moroccan Gnawa singer and instrumentalist Hassan Hakmoun performs live for globalFEST at New York City's Webster Hall on Jan. 12, 2014.
Moroccan Gnawa singer and instrumentalist Hassan Hakmoun performs live for globalFEST at New York City's Webster Hall on Jan. 12, 2014.
2 of 4  — Hakmoun, a veteran of the global music scene, has collaborated with artists like Peter Gabriel and Don Cherry over the course of his career.
Hakmoun, a veteran of the global music scene, has collaborated with artists like Peter Gabriel and Don Cherry over the course of his career.
3 of 4  — Hakmoun's band blends traditional Gnawa music — itself a hybrid of North and sub-Saharan styles — as well as artful shadings of jazz and rock.
Hakmoun's band blends traditional Gnawa music — itself a hybrid of North and sub-Saharan styles — as well as artful shadings of jazz and rock.
4 of 4  — Percussionist and vocalist Chikako Iwahori plays the small brass castanet-like instruments called the qarqabat during Hassan Hakmoun's set.
Percussionist and vocalist Chikako Iwahori plays the small brass castanet-like instruments called the qarqabat during Hassan Hakmoun's set.

For decades, Hassan Hakmoun has been the foremost ambassador of the Gnawa people and their incredible musical and spiritual traditions. A native of Marrakech, Hakmoun grew up in a Gnawa family, whose ancestors were brought from West Africa to North Africa as slaves in the 15th and 16th centuries. At the center of their spiritual practice is music and dance that fuses Islamic mysticism with sub-Saharan African traditions, particularly in all-night trance rituals meant to praise God and heal bodies and minds.

Hakmoun, whose mother was a famous healer in Marrakech, began singing, dancing and playing percussion as a young child, and he soon settled on the three-stringed sintir lute as his main instrument. Over the years, Hakmoun has incorporated myriad other strands such as jazz and rock (and worked with such collaborators as Don Cherry and Peter Gabriel), but at its heart his music remains warm, open and utterly joyful. In this globalFEST set, Hakmoun and the other six members of his band layered soulful vocals, complex African polyrhythms, jazz-tinged synth and a deep rock groove into a satisfying whole.

Set List

  • "Balili (My Father)"

  • "Hamadiyi (Prophet Muhammad)"

  • "Challaban Live (My Love)"

  • "Zidokan (Just Go)"

  • "Baniyi (My Son)"

  • "Dima Dima (Always)"

  • "Boudarbalayi (Saint)"

  • "Amarmoussaoi (People Of God)"

  • "Sutinbi (Makkah)"

