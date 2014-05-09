Rachel Z On Piano Jazz

Pianist Rachel Z trained at the New England Conservatory before beginning her professional career as a performer with the likes of Al Di Meola, Larry Coryell and the fusion band Steps Ahead. She also worked with saxophonist Wayne Shorter on his Grammy-winning comeback album, High Life.

On this episode of Piano Jazz, Rachel Z performs original pieces, including "Gently Sleeps the Pear Tree" and "Artemisia," and duets with host Marian McPartland in "Autumn Leaves."

Originally recorded April 30, 1999.

