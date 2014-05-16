Clint Eastwood On Piano Jazz

Clint Eastwood is best known for his work in Hollywood, but he's also a composer and jazz aficionado. Combining his love of both art forms, he's included classic jazz recordings in his films — including Play Misty for Me, which features the famous Errol Garner ballad.

On this episode of Piano Jazz, Eastwood discusses his love of Garner's music and reminisces about seeing Charlie Parker perform live. Host Marian McPartland gives treatments of Eastwood's compositions "Claudia's Theme" and "Doe Eyes."

Originally broadcast in 2004.

