Natalie Merchant became the creative center of the band 10,000 Maniacs when she was only 17, then made seven albums with the group before leaving to pursue a solo career in 1993. After taking a hiatus to raise her daughter, Merchant is back with a new self-titled album — her first solo material in 13 years. On this session of World Cafe, Merchant plays a set of new songs.

