Five Essential Icelandic Albums From World Cafe

On World Cafe's Sense of Place: Iceland trip, we felt inspired during our visit to Reykjavik's famed 12 Tónar Records. It's a homey, welcoming place where the shelves are filled with Icelandic CDs and vinyl.

Behind the counter, fielding all questions, was Einar Þór Kristjánsson, who has worked at 12 Tónar since it opened 15 years ago. We asked him to make a list of some of his favorite Icelandic music; he obliged, giving us the history of the unique store and picking five bands. (Some you may know well, others not so much.)

