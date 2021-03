Fantasize your ideal love. With that in mind, write the most gentle, serene love song. I imagine that Hollie Fullbrook, a.k.a. Tiny Ruins, did that here. The song, "Me At The Museum, You In The Wintergardens," is on a lovely album by Tiny Ruins called Brightly Painted One, and the video is by Crowded House frontman (and fellow New Zealander) Neil Finn.

