Tweedy, 'Low Key'

This video is just bananas. A desperate record executive sends two musicians out to sell their music door to door. It's the silly premise behind this Tweedy music video. Directed byParks and Recreation's Nick Offerman, a longtime fan of Jeff Tweedy's band Wilco, this video for "Low Key" is a poke at the financial state of the recording industry and features Jeff Tweedy along with his son and band mate Spencer. As the two bang on doors, they meet reluctant potential record buyers including Conan O'Brien, Andy Richter, Mavis Staples, Chance the Rapper, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche and Jeff Tweedy's youngest son, Sam.

The song is from Tweedy's first album, Sukierae, a set of songs centered around themes of family and change. You can see Jeff and Spencer Tweedy play "Low Key" and three more songs at a Tiny Desk Concert live in NPR Music's offices, right here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.