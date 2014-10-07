Betty Who On World Cafe

More than 12 million people have watched the viral YouTube video "Spencer's Home Depot Marriage Proposal," which is soundtracked by Betty Who's song "Somebody Loves You."

Originally from Australia, Who came to the U.S. to study cello at the Interlochen Center For The Arts in Michigan. She later attended Berklee School Of Music, where she let out her inner pop singer. "It took me a long time to feel comfortable saying that I was a singer and that I wanted to be a songwriter, and that I wanted to do this," Who says. Her album, out Tuesday, is titled Take Me When You Go.

