Sylvan Esso On World Cafe

Sylvan Esso's self-titled debut, a collection of burbling electronic pop songs, is a symbiotic effort. Each song is a precise container for the interactions between Nick Sanborn's electronics and Amelia Meath's voice. The duo clearly draws from the folk influences present in the work of its members' other bands — Megafaun and Mountain Man, respectively — but Meath says the pair's greatest similarity lies in this intuitive connection.

"We both have really strong listening backgrounds," she says. "Nick comes from a jazz background [and] I come from a folk background, where one of the main, important ingredients is being really present ... and able to react in the moment."

Hear the performance, and the full conversation with World Cafehost David Dye, at the audio link.

