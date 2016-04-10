Watch Hayes Carll And Allison Moorer Perform An Intimate Duet

For the last five years, since the release of his album KMAG YOYO, Hayes Carll has been on a mini-hiatus. During that period, he decided it was time for a change creatively and wrestled with how that change would look and sound. It was a time of personal transitions, including the end of Carll's marriage and his departure from his record label.

What resulted from this break is the Joe Henry-produced Lovers And Leavers, a collection of new songs that are less raucous and more introspective than what we've heard before, but still captivating.

In January, Folk Alley caught up with Carll, together with Allison Moorer, for a session taping at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Walton County, Fla. Here they perform "Love Don't Let Me Down," from Lovers And Leavers.

SET LIST

"Love Don't Let Me Down"

Video produced by Linda Fahey (Folk Alley) and Jeff Oehler and Sue Bibeau (Beehive Productions), with assistance from Redia Spada (audio) and Jeff Bradley (cameras).

