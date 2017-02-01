© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Overnight' Success Maggie Rogers Shares Alluring New Video For 'On + Off'

By Robin Hilton
Published February 1, 2017 at 11:33 AM CST

Maggie Rogers, the electro-pop singer made famous by Pharrell's dumbstruck endorsement last year, has a gift for making music - and visual art - you can't ignore. Her latest is a ridiculously magnetic video for the song "On + Off," one of three singles she's released. (Still no full-length.) Rogers joins a trio of women for a surprising, sometimes twitchy synchronized dance routine brilliantly choreographed by Monica Mirabile of the performance group.

Since stunning Pharrell with her song "Alaska" (which has been streamed nearly 26 million times) Rogers has released just two other songs. Her first official EP, Now That The Light Is Fading, is due out Feb. 16 on Capitol Records.

Watch Rogers' video for "Alaska" and hear the single "Dog Years."

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
