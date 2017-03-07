Future Makes Music History By Dropping Back-To-Back No. 1 Albums

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUPER TRAPPER")

FUTURE: (Singing) The top come out the Lam' 'cause I'm a super trapper. My pockets on fat Albert. I'm a super trapper.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

This is the music of the Atlanta-based rapper Future. This week, he did something that has never been done in music history.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

His self-titled album, "Future," was No. 1 on the Billboard chart last week. Now it has been displaced by another Future album, "Hendrix."

SIEGEL: That's right. Future just replaced himself at No. 1.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COMIN OUT STRONG")

FUTURE: (Singing) Take my kindness for weakness. Still coming out strong. Still coming out strong. Still coming out strong. I might end up with your - if I take one. Nowadays if they don't have a story, they going to make one. Last night, I gave my heart to a fake one. I done end up on the blogs with the wrong one.

SIEGEL: This is the first time in Billboard magazine history that this has happened on the album chart.

SHAPIRO: On the singles chart, it's not so rare. Taylor Swift, Outkast, Usher, The Black Eyed Peas have all done that.

SIEGEL: In 1964, the Beatles had three No. 1 songs in a row. They held down the top spot for 14 straight weeks.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANT TO HOLD YOUR HAND")

BEATLES: (Singing) I want to hold your hand.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHE LOVES YOU")

BEATLES: (Singing) She loves you, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MONEY CAN'T BUY ME LOVE")

BEATLES: (Singing) Money can't buy me love.

SHAPIRO: You've got to give it to Future, though, for doing this on the albums chart. He's incredibly prolific. He released "Hendrix," the new No. 1, just one week after his self-titled album, the old No. 1. That's 34 songs in all.

SIEGEL: Here's the highest-charting song so far from his "Hendrix" album. It's a duet with Rihanna called "Selfish."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SELFISH")

FUTURE: (Singing) Broken lies. Ain't no love without us. It will die. Roses turn into dust. Every night we getting more popular. Wrong is right when it comes to us.

FUTURE AND RIHANNA: (Singing) Oh, let's not be alone.

SHAPIRO: That's the rapper Future. He's got the No. 1 and No. 2 albums in the country. He just became the first artist ever to replace himself at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SELFISH")

FUTURE AND RIHANNA: (Singing) Let's be selfish.

RIHANNA: (Singing) Selfish, baby, tonight. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.