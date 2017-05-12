© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Maggie Rogers On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published May 12, 2017 at 5:00 AM CDT
Maggie Rogers performs at World Cafe Live during a WXPN "Free At Noon" concert.
You might have seen Maggie Rogers wowing Pharrell Williams in a viral video that captures the time she played him her song "Alaska" during a master class at NYU. In the video, as "Alaska" plays, you can see Pharrell is feeling it — and when the song ends, he gives Rogers his feedback: "Wow. I have zero, zero, zero notes for that. And I'll tell you why. It is because you are doing your own thing. It's singular."

In this session, Rogers tells us how that interaction helped launch her career and talks about using samples from nature in place of traditional instruments. "So the main rhythmic loop in 'Alaska' is me just patting on my jeans," she says. "But my favorite sample is in the pre-chorus, there is a morning dove. ... It feels like a synth."

Hear the complete session in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
