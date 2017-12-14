© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Nate Chinen's Top 10 (Actually 21) Albums Of 2017

WBGO | By Nate Chinen
Published December 14, 2017 at 9:18 AM CST
Three of Ron Miles' works were among Nate Chinen's favorites of the year.
Three of Ron Miles' works were among Nate Chinen's favorites of the year.

Most of us can agree: 2017 was a beast of a year. The music sometimes reflected our weariness, carrying it like a burden. At other times it engaged directly with the sense of foreboding and crisis in the air. But what spoke to me the most, it turns out, was music that delivered both comfort and challenge, a salve and a spur. To one degree or another, every album on this list fits that criterion — and so do the additional 10 that appear as honorable mentions, any of which could easily have come off the bench and into the game.

Copyright 2021 WBGO. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Nate Chinen
See stories by Nate Chinen