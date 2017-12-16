© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: Katy Tur Of NBC News Gets Quizzed On Turducken

Published December 16, 2017 at 6:50 AM CST
NBC News correspondent Katy Tur speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

When NBC News correspondent Katy Tur was a little girl, her parents pioneered aerial journalism. Flying over Los Angeles in a helicopter, they captured car chases, fires and shootouts – events which often horrified a public who hoped for the best but dared not look away. Maybe that's why Katy's bosses thought she'd be the perfect person to assign to cover the campaign of Donald Trump. Her new book Unbelievable chronicles her time on that beat.

Given her surname Tur, we gave her a quiz about Turducken – the Thanksgiving delicacy of a chicken, shoved into a duck, shoved into a turkey.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture